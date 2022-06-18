VSP St Albans - Restraining order violation, unlawful mischief, and resisting arrest 22A2003169

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22A2003169

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Derek Rolandini

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6-16-2022, at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle, Vermont

VIOLATION: Restraining order violation Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Sheraz Salahuddin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 16, 2022, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence in Grand Isle Vermont. Upon arrival Troopers met with the homeowner who claimed his tenant, Sheraz Salahuddin, caused significant damage inside the residence. While investigating the incident Troopers learned a Temporary Restraining Order had recently been granted on behalf of the homeowner against Salahuddin. This order required Salahuddin temporarily vacate the residence. Troopers attempted to make contact with Salahuddin to serve the order. Salahuddin occasionally communicated with Troopers from behind his closed door, but refused to open it and exit the residence.

Troopers made entry into the room and located Salahuddin. Despite numerous requests from Troopers, Salahuddin refused to leave the residence. Troopers took Salahuddin into custody for violating the restraining order. While taking Salahuddin into custody he actively resisted arrest. Once in custody Salahuddin was walked from the residence.

Salahuddin was transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. Salahuddin was released with a citation to appear at Grand Isle County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 7/21/22 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 21, 2022 0830 hours