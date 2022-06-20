Dr. Elizabeth Clamon Unveils Road to Freedom Through a Written Book to be Displayed at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference
Dr. Elizabeth Clamon Unveils Road to Freedom Through a Written Book to be Displayed at the 2022 ALA Annual ConferenceLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her book Beauty Rising from Brokenness, now out on Amazon, author and medical practitioner Elizabeth Clamon delivers a positive and healing personal four-part story of brokenness and freedom from it. Written in the first-person point of view, Beauty from Brokenness includes life perspectives and teaches doable positive reinforcements to steadily achieve stability, self-worth, and freedom from traumatic experiences.
The 122-page book will be a part of the book library during the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference from June 23-28. The event is expected to attract thousands of librarians and library staff, educators, authors, publishers, friends of libraries, trustees, special guests, and exhibitors.
The book author Elizabeth M. Clamon, who is also a doctor, attended Clayton College of Health and Psychology at Louisiana Baptist University, wherein she studied Holistic Nutrition and Naturopathic Medicine. Her expertise in the field allowed her to speak to respective groups of people such as the National Political Organizations, the US Air Force Academy, and the Department of Defense, and to be featured on acclaimed news stations like NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS.
She is the Founder and COO of The Clamon Group, LLC, Fiercely Unstoppable Life Consulting and Coaching, and Relentless Hearts Ministries.
She has faced major setbacks in her life which include her frustration in not knowing her father’s identity, abusive childhood, chronic illnesses, and severe pain caused by multiple disabling auto accidents, one that left her bedridden for 12 years.
Her scarred childhood made her believe that anyone who has gone through the same experiences as hers deserves to be heard and validated.
Now, strong and healed, Dr. Clamon writes.
Her book Beauty Rising from Brokenness: Journey Through Childhood Trauma to Chronic Illness into Healing sprung up from her expertise in storytelling, personal experiences of pains and triumphs, and her love and dedication to helping people like you champion rough roads in life.
The book is divided into four main parts that individually explain the stages of human character development vis-à-vis traumas in life.
The first part talks about the hurdle a person is experiencing or has experienced. The opening explores the identification of the problem – the roots of the issue – by identifying what the negative events are, the complex systems around the problem, and the key points to failure. It is a useful process for understanding and solving a problem.
On the one hand, the second part inspects the effects of the trauma. This focuses on how a person, who is going through a lot, functions in the environment. The mid-section, on the other hand, talks about the road to healing. She then revealed that moving on from past traumas leads to new or renewed choices that result in a significantly better life or future.
The last part explains the importance of freedom and what it truly means to be a freer person.
Dr. Elizabeth Clamon now lives a busy yet calm life in the backwoods of the bayous state of Louisiana while helping people achieve their ultimate freedom just like what she did in her long years.
Beauty Rising from Brokenness is now available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon.
Don’t miss it at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference from June 23-28.
Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Elizabeth Clamon presentation trailer