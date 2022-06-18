VIEWERS JUMP THE LINE TO EARN AD-SPONSORED TOKENS AHEAD OF EXCHANGE LISTING

The Hague, Netherlands, June 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kicking off a revolution in ad supported video streaming, EDGE's Watch2Earn quietly went live on June 15, 2022.

Instantly improving engagement time by 500%, side by side when compared with the traditional Web 2.0 streaming option.

“Never again will viewers want to watch ad-supported content without sharing in the ad revenue” Said Joe Ward, CEO at EDGE.

“Viewers can earn crypto ($EAT) and help push the price up by sharing the channel content on social media. This is the first, major real-world use case of Web3 that instantly shows a massive revenue multiplier to existing Web 2.0 video sites and apps”.

EDGE, which has partnered with exciting channels setting rewarding experience for its users while providing live content. Edge aims to revolutionize the world of live streaming by using innovative blockchain technology and an expert AI model to make streaming more immersive. The company has a backlog of 300 paying channels to on-board already.

The $EAT Tokens will allow the viewers to enter the world of crypto without risky investments, and enable them to benefit from their own watch time.With the use of new Web3 technology, Edge aims to introduce a fresh and exciting experience to the world of live streaming.



The $EAT token release date is set for the 1st of July, 2022. Each token will be priced at an initial value of $0.06, with a substantial potential increase as trading continues. The dollar amount will be airdropped, in the form of $EAT Token, and will be only made available to the audience utilizing the Watch2Earn.



About EDGE:

EDGE's Watch2Earn Platform can instantly be added to any of the 860,000 video streaming sites and apps globally to increase revenue through increased ad consumption and content sharing. Watch2Earn is supported by the EDGE Web3 Video Network.

The most advanced, decentralized network of interactive live streams available in the market.

Find out more at: edgevideo.com

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Contact Information :

Contact Name : Joe Ward

Source: EDGE Watch2Earn

Email : press@edgevideo.com

Location : The Hague, Netherland