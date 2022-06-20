Susan Broussard–Joins 2022 ALA Annual Diversity Publishing Showcase–Exposes Narcissistic Relationship in First Book
Susan Broussard–Joins 2022 ALA Annual Diversity Publishing Showcase–Exposes Narcissistic Relationship in First BookLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her first book, It’s Not Love, author Susan Broussard gets real about the nature of the narcissistic relationship by uncovering the truth of an emotionally abusive relationship.
The book, which is available on Amazon, will be on display for the public at the 2022 American Library Association Annual Conference from June 24th to June 27th, 2022. This four-day book showcase event will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is participated by various excellent authors from across the country.
The author Susan Broussard is an active Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and has been working in the field for 15 years. She began working with children but realized that most childhood issues carry into adulthood. This prompted her to delve into the study of the correlation between trauma and growing up as an adult and check whether untreated wounds in the past can adversely affect an adult’s behavior in a relationship.
Many of her clients were sharing similar stories of toxic or abusive relationships, and she realized that she had to tell these stories and her story to help others. As a result, she developed a framework and began helping victims who cannot access traditional therapy champion their battles.
From these experiences, she crafted the book It’s Not Love wherein readers like you are given a detailed step-by-step guide to take their leap to safety and healthy relationship.
The book is divided into three main parts that individually explain her three-phase approach to detecting and escaping toxic relationships.
The first part includes a detailed discussion of the nature of narcissism and who narcissists are using The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-V).
The second part focuses on narcissistic personality disorder vis-à-vis romantic relationships. According to her, toxic symptoms can range from subtle to overt, depending on the nature of the relationship. Additionally, this section lists the different red flags among narcissists especially those that were believed to be innocent acts that can turn out to be manipulative.
The third and the last part talks about self-care and undoing the damage the toxic relationship has caused a person. This part is equally important since as a person, self-love is a must. This will also define the type of life a person will live moving forward after getting caught in an abusive relationship.
The power of this book is in the pieces of information written on each page. You do not have to be a victim to read this. Shed wisdom by sharing your takeaways from this book.
Grab a copy now via Amazon and Barnes & Noble through the links below:
https://www.amazon.com/Its-Not-Love-Narc¬issistic-Relationship/dp/1640855025
