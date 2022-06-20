Dr. Kyle Bradford Jones' Best-selling Book on Battling Mental Illness will be Featured at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference
Dr. Kyle Bradford Jones' Best-selling Book on Battling Mental Illness will be Featured at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference
This is an eye-opening memoir about mental illness and the medical profession delivered in a well-written, interesting, and engaging style.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fallible: A Memoir of a Young Physician's Struggle with Mental Illness by Dr. Jones is a depiction written by a medical doctor about his experience living with anxiety and depression amid grueling medical training. It portrays the everyday realities of the profession and how mental illness can affect anyone, even those that are in the medical field.
— Sublime Book Review
This best-selling and award-winning book conveys people’s fallibility regardless of profession. It is about how mental sickness can take hold of anyone, including those that work in the field of medicine and medical technology, and ravage their passion for serving patients who badly need their help. Jones's story is an eye-opener for individuals who have mental illnesses or know anybody else in the community that has it. In a nutshell, this story is helpful for all of us.
Dr. Kyle Bradford Jones shares his mental struggle journey before and during his career as a physician. As you go through the pages of this book, you will learn about the least-known fact of how many medical professionals struggle with mental illness while burdened with caring for others. It also provides an inside look at a system that, in many circumstances, puts one's health at risk.
The book talks about the stigma attached to mental illnesses and the need to increase awareness of the problem. Also, Dr. Jones demonstrates courage and determination as he bares his soul and speaks about his personal experiences.
Fallible: A Memoir of a Young Physician's Struggle with Mental Illness will be presented at the American Library Association (ALA) 2022 Annual Conference & Exhibition from June 24 to 28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and surrounding hotels in Washington, D.C. And yes, Bookworms are all invited to participate in the event to have a glimpse of Dr. Kyle Bradford Jones' engrossing and newsworthy book, along with many others.
For additional information on Dr. Jones’ book, you may visit his website at https://kylebradfordjones.com/ or get a copy at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Fallible Book Trailer