Commissioning of the building of student dormitory of the Khatlon State Medical University in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, June 17 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on June 17 in Dangara district, put into operation the building of the student dormitory of Khatlon State Medical University.

The dormitory consists of a basement, 9 floors and 133 rooms. In general, the new facility has the best conditions for students to live, prepare for classes and relax.

Taking into account the great need for highly qualified personnel in the healthcare sector, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, called on students to use modern conditions to study the sciences and constantly improve their professional skills in order to serve the benefit of society as experienced professionals in the future.

Construction work here began in October 2017, the building has a dining room, administrative offices, a medical center and other utility rooms.

The dormitory was built on the basis of a project in a modern architectural style and is designed for 800 people.

Young people from all cities and districts of the country study at the Khatlon State Medical University, and the commissioning of the student dormitory laid the foundation for bringing living and studying conditions in line with modern requirements.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to responsible persons for the further construction of a modern medical campus and auxiliary facilities for the training and internship of students of Khatlon State Medical University.

In the future, along with the construction of the main academic building of the university, according to the general plan, it is planned to build a regional hospital, a hostel for teachers and two hostels for students.

It should be recalled that the establishment of the Khatlon State Medical University was carried out within the framework of the attention of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to the social sphere, and already the first graduates, the number of which is 336 people, according to the distribution of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan, were sent to pass internship and clinical residency in health care institutions.