Commissioning of the SUE “Charmi Dangara” of the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, June 17 - On June 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the State Unitary Enterprise "Charmi Dangara", built by the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dangara district.

The enterprise was built on an area of 5 hectares as part of the practical implementation of the main strategic goal of the republic - the accelerated industrialization of the country and on the basis of the consistent instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, to create domestic enterprises and new jobs, especially in rural areas.

The facility includes a sewing workshop, workshops for processing wool, leather, shoes, soles, and a boiler room.

The sewing workshop has 48 sewing machines and other devices and equipment for sewing men's and women's clothing, military uniforms and winter hats, where 45 housewives are provided with permanent jobs.

The sewing workshop produces from 150 to 200 pieces of headgear and up to 80 pieces of summer camouflage per day.

The company also launched the production of footwear. Equipment for the production of shoes was imported from the Republic of Turkiye, which produces 36 pairs of shoes per circulation. Its production capacity is 25 thousand pairs of shoes per year.

The workshop mainly produces leather shoes, which are in high demand in the domestic and foreign markets. Depending on demand, shop workers also offer footwear for teenagers, adults and the military.

In the leather processing workshop, equipment for the production of soles is installed, where 36 soles are produced in 4 minutes and 4320 soles in 8 working hours.

With the commissioning of the enterprise "Charmi Dangara" 150 local residents are provided with permanent jobs and wages, thereby the supply of clothes, bedding and shoes has improved.