Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,152 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

CANADA, June 17 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, about the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and key regional and global issues.

The two leaders exchanged views on the importance of strong leadership and organizational reform to promote the modernization and renewal of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister underlined that the Commonwealth needs to clearly demonstrate that it stands for the values of democracy, respect for human rights, and pluralism.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President Akufo-Addo on Ghana’s principled stance in support of Ukraine. The Prime Minister recognized that Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has clouded the prospects of a post-pandemic economic recovery in Ghana and across Africa and the global south. He noted in particular the consequences for food and fuel prices and for the blockage of fertilizer shipments from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau sought President Akufo-Addo’s insights as previous Co-Chair, along with former Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates group. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of accelerating action to achieve the SDGs.

The two leaders looked forward to seeing each other in person at next week’s meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.