Full Circle Systems Security and Defense And FCS Black Condemns False Information leaked Following 11th June Arrests
Their agents stationed at a Park event in downtown Coeur d’Alene are now sharing their live and in-person experiences.COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FCS Black provided agents for a protection detail relating to the Pride in the Park event in downtown Coeur d'Alene on the morning of June 11th, 2022, who were assigned to media outlets photographing the event. The agents witnessed the now widely publicized arrests of Patriot Front members live and in person. The organization feels responsible for confronting the clearly inaccurate material being shared over social media as professional community defenders. The case number of the said incident is 22C24238.
Many well-known social media outlets have spread the allegation that these people were "dressed as Federal agents" and that their entire operation was a "Federal False Flag." As a credible eyewitness, FCS Black believes that labeling these people "dressed as Federal agents" not only shows a complete lack of comprehension of the protest scene and the factions participating but also legitimizes and downplays the Patriot Front. The company believes that this organization, whether right-wing or left-wing, should be called out since fast-spreading rumors can swiftly generate panic throughout the community and should be addressed as such. (Source 1) (Source 2)
The officials of FCS Black felt that this incident is a conspiracy theory. "Our company has tracked the operations of Patriot Front, and what was supposed to happen in Coeur d'Alene is compatible with their Modus Operandi," one of the officials said. “Anyone who knew about this organization before this week has seen their propaganda movies. This is a national movement that has been going on since 2017. Pretending that this was a "staged arrest" of "federal agents" or any of the other conspiracy theories that have been circulating discredits our local law enforcement officers and the vigilance of our local citizenry who assisted in the identification of these individuals."
"We'd like to remind the reader that the two Patriot Front members arrested on the 11th are both from Idaho," he continues. “The remainder came to our state to visit our community and take advantage of what they perceived as a publicity opportunity at the expense of our community. We'd like to express our gratitude to our law enforcement officers for their prompt reaction and expert handling of the situation. We'd also like to express our gratitude to our entire community for continuing to make northern Idaho such a fantastic location to live and work."
For Business and media inquiries, please contact info@fcssecurityanddefense.com or call (877)474-6050
About FSC Black
FCS Black is a licensed security and investigations firm operating regionally in northern Idaho. More information about the company can be found at https://fcssecurityanddefense.com/
Rick Seigmund
FCS Black
+1 877-474-6050
info@fcssecurityanddefense.com