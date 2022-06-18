Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003208
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 17, 2022, at approximately 2106 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stage Road, Benson, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Keith Prevost
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 17, 2022, at approximately 2106 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a threatening complaint on Stage Road, in the Town of Benson.
Through investigation it was determined Keith Prevost caused harm or bodily injury to a family or household member and violated active conditions of release. Prevost was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.
A judicial official was contacted, and Prevost was ordered to be lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. Additionally, Prevost was issued a new set of conditions of release ordering him to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on June 20, 2022, at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/2022 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.