Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4003208

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 17, 2022, at approximately 2106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stage Road, Benson, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Keith Prevost

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 17, 2022, at approximately 2106 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a threatening complaint on Stage Road, in the Town of Benson.

Through investigation it was determined Keith Prevost caused harm or bodily injury to a family or household member and violated active conditions of release. Prevost was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.

A judicial official was contacted, and Prevost was ordered to be lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. Additionally, Prevost was issued a new set of conditions of release ordering him to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on June 20, 2022, at 12:30 PM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/2022 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

