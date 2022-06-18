Macao celebrates Sustainable Gastronomy Day Release of video and TV program series on preservation of gastronomic culture

MACAU, June 18 - 【MGTO】MGTO’s video production manifests Macao’s sustainable gastronomy

Macao is joining the rest of the world again to celebrate the Sustainable Gastronomy Day today (18 June). This year, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) releases a video and a television program series to raise public awareness of sustainable gastronomy and its significance. The productions reinforce Macao’s pursuit of preserving culinary heritage as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, in support of actualizing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A window onto Macao’s sustainable gastronomy

The video and TV program series are released today (18 June). The video features MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, Vice-President of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Diamantina Rosário Coimbra, President of Macanese Association, Miguel de Senna Fernandes and the Founder of It’s Pure Production, Samuel Power, who share their insights into Macao’s gastronomic culture, Macanese cuisine, Macanese Cuisine Database as well as sustainable gastronomy. As a co-production of MGTO and Plataforma, the video is disseminated on both official websites and accounts on social media, Macao gastronomy website (www.gastronomy.gov.mo), www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/video-playlists and other platforms.

In addition, MGTO and TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. join hands to debut the TV program series “Macao Flavors, a culinary legacy” on TDM Chinese TV Channel today (18 June). Airing every Friday after the first of its eight episodes is screened today, the TV series revisit the process of Macao’s application for the UNESCO’s designation as well as unveil the stories behind Macao’s culinary heritage and innovative crossovers between gastronomy and other fields. Residents and visitors are offered a window onto Macao’s contribution to preservation, innovation and sustainable development of gastronomic culture. The TV program series can be re-watched on: www.macaotourism.gov.mo/zh-hant/video-playlists.

Multichannel marketing of “Tourism + gastronomy”

To highlight Sustainable Gastronomy Day and other gastronomic activities, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign for monthly wonderful city highlights set the theme of this month as

“Tasty June”, putting on center stage Macao’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. This month, MGTO also partners with an e-commerce platform in the Mainland to launch a themed page named “Macao’s Food Scene Round the Clock”. This online page showcases Macao’s distinctive catering businesses as well as small and medium-sized restaurants. Further to this, the Office presents prize-giving hashtag challenges encouraging residents and visitors to post about Macao’s culinary delights on a restaurant review site. More “travel + gastronomic” videos will be released by the Office to introduce the variety of delicacies in local districts.

Following a United Nations General Assembly resolution in December 2016, Sustainable Gastronomy Day has been an international observance marked on 18 June every year, to raise public awareness about the role sustainable gastronomy can play to help achieve the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Macao has been celebrating the Sustainable Gastronomy Day each year following its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy on 31 October 2017.