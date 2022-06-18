UPDATE* Wanted Suspects Apprehended in a Homicide Offense: 3800 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce wanted suspects have been extradited, back to Washington, DC, in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast.

At approximately 8:36 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Marquette White, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, members of the Atlanta Police Department in Atlanta, Georgia, apprehended 19 year-old Maurice Williams, Jr. and 18 year-old Seaun McDowney, both of no fixed address.

On Thursday, June 16 2022, after going through the extradition process and pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Williams and McDowney were charged with First Degree Murder While Armed- Felony Murder in reference to this offense.