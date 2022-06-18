Homicide: 1300 Block of 46th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the 1300 Block of 46th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 4400 block of Bowen Road, Southeast for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male in the 4500 block of Bowen Road, Southeast suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male victim was located at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The detective’s investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of 46th Street, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Dimaris Smith, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

