HOVSCO EBike Company Will Launch New HovRanger Step-Through Electric Bicycle for Quality Commuter EBike
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hovsco, a fast-growing brand focused on designing electric bicycles, will announce its latest model of commuter ebike HovRanger Step-Thru in the middle of July. The HovRanger Step-Through ebike delivers a more appealing, easier-to-use experience for e-bike riders. It is engineered for riders who want to get away from their cars and but still want to keep up with traffic on their work or school commute.
The HovRanger Step-Thru ebike is a simple and effective e-bike for getting around the city and carrying the gear, groceries, or kids. Its upright riding position and suspension fork provide riders with a pleasant riding position. The seat has loads of adjustment and a quick release lever. Hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors stop the bike quickly when engaged. The backlit LCD display is easy to read.
The commuter ebike HovRanger Step-Through is well suited for city streets and bike lanes. It provides a fast, spirited ride to work or when running errands. Its rear hub motor puts out a healthy 970 Watts (peak), 500w (sustained) of power, which quickly gets the 73-pound bike up to reach that top speed of around 28 mph (45 km/h). Additionally, the HovRanger Step-Thru ebike's upright ride position, full fenders, rear cargo rack, and comfy saddle all help make for a balanced, livable, commuter e-bike.
"Bicycle sales have skyrocketed since the pandemic, and this presents an opportunity for related ebike accessories too. HOVSCO Ebikes is focused on providing electric bikes and e-bike equipments with elegant design and reliable performance with the end goal of getting more and more people on ebikes. The HovRanger Step-Through ebike has a beautiful design and makes it easy to ride through the city” said Eric Yu, founder of HOVSCO. “We will continue to do the research and develop more affordable electric bikes with better performance and high-quality.”
The HovRanger Step-Thru combines Class 3 speeds with cruiser comfort. Whether you’re commuting to and from work or simply exploring the paved trails around your home, the HovRanger step-through is an attractive option in the commuter electric bicycle space and is fairly priced.
About HOVSCO:
HOVSCO is a fast growing e-bike company, known for its unique blend of quality, design, performance, and affordable pricing. The ebike brand offers a wide and growing range of e-bike models that cater to adventure, commuting, and recreational riding. For more information, please visit www.hovsco.com
