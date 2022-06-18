BILLY PORTER LYNAE VANEE WANT PROGRESSIVE TRANS LEGISLATION FOR TEXAS LEGISLATORS WITH BARBA’S STRANDS FOR TRANS
EINPresswire.com/ -- BILLY PORTER, LYNAE VANEE WANT PROGRESSIVE TRANS LEGISLATION AND IMPROVED HAIR STYLING FOR TEXAS LEGISLATORS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BARBA’S STRANDS FOR TRANS MOVEMENT
New “Transphobe Takedowns” campaign will hyper-target Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott at the Texas GOP Convention this June 17th, 2022 - which ironically coincides with Pride Month.
In 2017, Barba Grooming Salon in NYC introduced Strands for Trans, a movement to create trans-friendly barbershops and salons across the country. Now, in response to the anti-trans legislation being passed by Texas legislators like Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott, Strands for Trans is calling out these politicians for their bad hair, and their even uglier legislation.
The new campaign, ‘Transphobe Takedowns,’ stars pop-culture icon Billy Porter and multi-faceted poet and influencer Lynae Vanee cut down Cruz and Abbott with their quick wit. The campaign was inspired by the scene in Porter’s Emmy Award winning show POSE, when Dominique Jackson’s character Elektra “Reads a Transphobe for Filth”.
Billy Porter, commenting on the goals of the Campaign said, “These politicians have no business trying to dictate and legislate who you are and are not allowed to be. And hosting a GOP Convention over Pride and the weekend of Juneteenth, where they’ll no doubt talk more about stripping people of their civil rights? Hell no.”
Please follow the links to videos featuring Billy and Lynae, which have been released today targeting Greg Abbott (https://bit.ly/3xw4017) and Ted Cruz (https://bit.ly/3HA7VyE) for both their political and hair-styling choices.
To maximize the impact of the campaign, Barba’s Strands for Trans will crash the 2022 Texas GOP Convention, scheduled at the height of Pride Month. The #TransphobeTakedowns will be boosted right into the phones of Texas legislators and convention attendees by geo-targeting them at the Houston Convention Center. Petty? Maybe a little. Necessary? 100%.
In the end, the campaign is designed to create positive change for the trans community. Each of the #TransphobeTakedowns concludes with a call to action to StrandsforTrans.com, where owners of inclusive barbershops and salons can add their businesses to the Strands for Trans registry and trans allies can write to their legislators demanding an end to anti-trans legislation. With over 7,500+ salons already registered, it’s safe to say anti-trans legislators are about to have very full inboxes. And some very bad, bad-hair days.
About STRANDS FOR TRANS:
Strands for Trans was founded in 2017 by Barba Grooming Salon in collaboration with Terri & Sandy, an advertising agency based in New York. It was born to fight discrimination against the trans community in barber shops and salons across the country and established the world's first registry of trans-friendly spaces. Due to the recent wave of anti-trans legislation, the Strands for Trans movement has experienced explosive growth and has garnered coverage on news shows across the country.
About BARBA Grooming Salon:
For years boutiques and barbershops have coexisted, separate entities serving different clients. Barba has united these two different services in a single place, offering high-end boutique services and more modestly priced traditional barbering under a single roof, led by Xavier Cruz. This Grooming Boutique is provided by a highly experienced and well-regarded staff. Throughout their years in business they have strived to continuously help their community through several different selfless efforts. Whether that be to give makeovers to homeless LGBTQ teens, or create a worldwide initiative called Strands for Trans, to provide a safe haven for transgender individuals just looking to get a haircut, or creating a unique way for men to get tested for testicular cancer while getting a free haircut appropriately named, Pay With Your Balls. Barba will always look to help their community in any way they can.
For Additional images please follow this link to a dedicated dropbox: https://bit.ly/3mVzVD0
Norah Lawlor
