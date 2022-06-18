Sentient Lasers vs Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre: The Developing Legal Dispute
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new twist in the legal conflict between Sentient Lasers in Utah and Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre, Sentient Lasers engaged Dentons to personally pursue Dr. Alhallak.
Dr. Alhallak, director of the Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre, stated, "I expected this from Sentient Lasers after announcing my intention to file a class action suit."
Today, Mr. Zelyas, a partner at the law firm Dentons, sent Dr. Alhallak an email requesting that he refrain from publishing any details regarding case number 2:2021cv00767.
Dr. Alhallak added, "My answer is clear and unambiguous, and all the material published in the last six months is supported by documentation." Dr. Alhallak, added. "I wish sentient lasers would live up to their responsibilities instead of intimidating clients with attorneys and legal proceedings."
Sentient lasers, a company based out of Utah, is in the midst of a legal dispute with Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton. The dispute centres around defaming and trademark infringment. Sentient Lasers is seeking damages from Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre, as well as an injunction to stop them from using the infringing technology. This case could have a significant impact on the laser industry as a whole.
As the legal dispute between Sentient Lasers in Utah and Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton develops, it is clear that this is a new trend in customer service.
In 2019, Michael Sewig initiated an arbitration proceeding against Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre, thereby initiating the legal dispute. Mr. Sewing asserted in his submission that Sentient Lasers had met their obligation to the Albany Cosmetic and Laser clinic in Edmonton, as the laser machines were sold AS IS and they are not liable for any damages. In their response, the Albany Cosmetic and Laser clinic stated that machines were professionally glued and that it was impossible for them to detect the defect. Sentient Lasers, on the other hand, believes that the Albany Cosmetic and Laser clinic is in breach of contract because they have not used the machines as directed. Sentient Lasers has also accused the Albany Cosmetic and Laser clinic of defamation because they have made false statements about Sentient Lasers on their website.
An internet search revealed that the Sentient Lasers has similar cases with several customer in different states such as
Dr. Alhallak has not yet responded to the latest development in the legal dispute. It is unclear how this will affect the pending class action lawsuit against Sentient Lasers.
Dr. Kamal alhallak
