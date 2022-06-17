Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:45 pm, the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported. A BB-gun was recovered from the suspect.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, 44 year-old Kaleema Young, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

