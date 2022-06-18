Read more about GBI Arrests Douglas, GA Man in Atkinson County Death Investigation

Submit Release
Pearson, GA (June 17, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Marcus Hunt, 43, of Douglas, Georgia, with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to conduct a death investigation. 

Preliminary information indicates that Hunt stabbed and killed Anita Floyd, 55, of Pearson, Georgia, on the night of June 14, 2022, at her home on Broughton Street in Pearson.  Hunt is currently booked at the Ware County Jail.  The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia, will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

