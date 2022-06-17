Operation Fly Formula Flight Arrives in Louisville, Kentucky and Columbus, Ohio

Broadcast-quality audio and video of the plane landing in Louisville can be downloaded here.

Yesterday, Thursday, June 16, 2022, an Operation Fly Formula flight from Switzerland, arrived at the Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, carrying over 44,000 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® and Alfamino® Junior specialty infant formula, the equivalent of approximately 548,000 8-ounce bottles. The product will be available primarily through a distribution pipeline serving hospitals, home health companies, and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs around the U.S., with additional deliveries of Nestlé formula being announced in the coming days.

And today, Friday, June 17, 2022, an Operation Fly Formula flight from Melbourne, Australia, arrived at the Rickenbacker International Airport, carrying Bubs infant formula. This is the second shipment from Bubs to the U.S. this week, with the first shipment arriving in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, June 12. Combined, these two Bubs shipments bring more than 380,000 pounds of infant formula to the U.S., the equivalent of approximately 4 million 8-ounce bottles. The Bubs product will be available through Walmart, The Kroger Company, and Albertsons Companies distribution channels.

These are two of ten Operation Fly Formula flights landing the week of June 13, projected to import nearly 5 million, 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By June 19, Operation Fly Formula flights will have imported nearly 13 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Department of Defense (DOD) are partnering to pick up infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.