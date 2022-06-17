Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces June/July Auction Lineup of over $125 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Steen Ranch | Ultimate 25+ acre ranch in verdant Washoe Valley near Reno 337 Belvedere & 333 Belvedere | Incredible 11,200sf estate on private 1.15+ acre double lot 1005 Main Street | Completely unobstructed ocean views and a private beach 9727 & 9715 Audubon Place | Grand gated estate with next-door lot 222 Cleft Road | Spectacular 57-acre estate on Long Island’s Gold Coast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its June/July lineup of over $125 million of luxury properties spanning the globe—the majority offered at No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include Steen Ranch, 25-acres at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains; a prestigious Belvedere Island estate framing unobstructed views of The Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay & its skyline, featuring a 60-foot indoor pool; a Martha’s Vineyard estate with a private beach and clear ocean views; a luxury estate located within the renowned Old Preston Hollow estate, offering seven bedroom suites along with a neighboring buildable lot; and historic Laurel Hill, an immaculate Tudor manor on 57 acres once owned by the Rockefellers, located just one hour from Manhattan on Long Island’s Gold Coast.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, CASothebys.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Steen Ranch | Near Lake Tahoe, NV

Bid 9–24 June

At the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Steen Ranch boasts every benefit of serene rural living despite convenient proximity to both Reno and Lake Tahoe. The emerald-green forests and the sound of creeks is juxtaposed by the amenities, nightlife, and international airport of Reno, offering urban comfort only a half hour drive away. Currently listed for $16 million, the current high bid is $3.65 million and will sell to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Jean Merkelbach of Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe.

Encompassing over 25 acres, the estate’s landscape features creeks, ponds, lawns, and native flora in all corners except the putting green. Marvel at the architectural masterpiece of the main house, where a pointed copper roof perches atop wood and river-rock. Inside, craftsmen from around the world have created a minimalist atmosphere with uniquely modern features. Floor-to-ceiling windows and vast sliding glass doors throughout the property frame the panoramic vistas of the estate. The formal dining room seems to float, with an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. Soak the day away in the oversized indoor pool beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. Guests will relish the 1,200 square feet guest house and 3,500 square feet cottage, featuring hand-hewn wood. The estate boasts a five-bay garage, equestrian facilities, greenhouse, and a large central atrium with a fully retractable roof that opens to the sky.

The eight-bedroom 11-bathroom main house was designed by Clarence Mayhew, a prominent San Francisco Architect. This architectural showpiece displays a simple, yet elegant exterior designed to mirror the natural surroundings with pointed copper roofs atop buildings of wood and river rock. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors are perfectly positioned to enjoy panoramic views of the outdoor landscape and Washoe Lake. The interior showcases minimalist style with uniquely modern features. The dining room appears to float thanks to an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. An oversized indoor pool sits beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. The state-of-the-art kitchen and primary suite with views of cascading waterfalls. Outside you will find landscaped grounds, boulders, and a putting green. Steen Ranch boasts a 4,800 square foot circular barn with thirteen double stalls, a 4,800 square foot horse arena, and multiple pastures. The barn also offers a private two-bedroom apartment. Separate from the main house are a 1,200 square foot guest house and a neighboring 3,500 square foot historic cottage. The property also includes a 6,000 square foot five-bay garage, a greenhouse, yurt, and 3,800 square foot atrium with a glass roof that opens to the sky. Making the property extremely efficient for today's buyer, 4045 Old US Highway 395 has an abundance of water rights that supply all of the property's water including three spring-fed ponds, three pumphouses, three cold-water wells, and a geothermal well that creates natural hot springs cascading around the property in addition to generating most of the electricity for the home.

337–333 Belvedere Avenue | San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Bid Now Through 27 June

337 Belvedere (Home) and 333 Belvedere (Lot) are selling separately or collectively.

Set on the prestigious South side of Belvedere Island, a true masterpiece of contemporary architecture awaits on the sunny side of Belvedere Island, boasting an ideal climate year-round with temperatures ranging from 55 to 85 degrees. With the home currently listed for $31 million and the neighboring garden lot listed for $8.5 million, the properties will sell to the highest bidders in cooperation with top listing agent Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The scale and breathtaking views make for a one-of-a-kind offering. Spanning 11,200± square feet, the estate is ideally positioned to enjoy the best of California with incomparable privacy and safety. Wide windows and multiple sweeping terraces boast vistas from Bay Bridge to Golden Gate, with San Francisco’s iconic skyline between. The Bay, Sausalito, and Mount Tamalpais bring even more natural wonder to the jaw-dropping panorama. Spanning gardens and winding pathways create a scenic way to wander this 1.1557-acre double lot. A coveted large three-car garage and brand-new elevator within offer convenient access to the living room and bedrooms. Soaring ceilings and detailed finishes make every room an escape rivaling a luxury resort. No detail was spared on the magnificent spa floor, complete with a 60-foot indoor enclosed pool, perfect for lap swimming or relaxing any time of the year. Soak in the hot tub and take in stunning night lights reflected in the calm waters of the Bay.

Previously the site of a 9,000-square-foot estate, 333 Belvedere Avenue is a 0.6185-acre vacant lot, currently functioning as a serene escape for the adjacent home at 337 Belvedere Avenue. Meander the pathways through lush landscaping, sculpture gardens, and various terraces, perfect for outdoor dining, special events, or relaxing. Expand on the current 337 Belvedere address with the addition of a guest house, creating an incredible family compound, or build a large home. This unrivaled opportunity remains rare in the prestigious Belvedere Island location overlooking San Francisco Bay with incredible development potential.

1005 Main Street | Martha's Vineyard, MA

Bid 7-14 July

Incredible ocean views await at 1005 Main Street, where an ocean-front nine-bedroom estate with a private beach beckons from Martha’s Vineyard. Currently listed for $11.6 million, with a reserve of $8.5 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agent Ryan Knoechelman of ROVI Homes.

At the northernmost tip of Martha’s Vineyard sits an estate with 270-degree unobstructed ocean views. The estate is a 5,050 square feet of traditional and countless windows, most framing the Atlantic beyond. Its unique character presents the perfect venue for entertaining both indoors and out. A painted deck, positioned between the house itself and the private beach below, gives the impression of total privacy with a maximized oceanfront view. Verdant landscaping extends the entire 0.83-acre parcel. Start each morning in the bright kitchen, by the island or in the breakfast nook. Wander the length of the beach below. Enjoy an alfresco lunch in the outdoor dining area with its unbeatable views, especially at sunset. If you wish to venture off of the property, Vineyard Haven’s village is just an easy walk away with its many shops and restaurants.

9727 & 9715 Audubon Place | Dallas, TX

Bid 14-19 July

Opulence awaits at 9727 & 9715 Audubon Place, where a stunning, beautifully renovated, seven bedroom gated estate and neighboring buildable lot totalling 3+ acres beacon from Old Preston Hollow in Dallas, Texas. Currently listed for $18.9 million, the property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agent Karen Keegan of Ebby Halliday Real Estate.

The expansive main house, designed by Robbie Fusch, exemplifies luxury from first sight of its French châteaux-inspired exterior. Grand turrets, steep slate roofs, and ornate windows lend a regal atmosphere to the entry. Indoors, discover entertaining spaces and accommodations that are light and bright without sacrificing any luxury. Seven sweeping bedroom suites compete to be the primary, each with unique details, like a marble ensuite or a soaring beamed ceiling tucked within a turret. Outdoors, a more modern-inspired infinity-edge pool is accented by a fire feature and terraced entertaining spaces that make alfresco entertaining as delightful as indoors, all overlooking Bachman Branch. From the thousand-bottle wine storage with private tasting room to the professional catering kitchen to the climate-controlled auto showroom, the estate’s treasures exceed every conceivable expectation.

222 Cleft Road | Mill Neck, Gold Coast, NY

Bid 19–28 July

Resplendent in history and Tudor architecture, Laurel Hill boasts the rarest of provenances on Long Island’s exclusive Gold Coast. Previously owned by beloved philanthropist Abby Rockefeller Mauzé, granddaughter of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, the property is listed for $18.5 million and will sell with a $10 million reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Kathleen Coumou of Gold Coast Luxury Real Estate Advisors.

“Laurel Hill is a remarkable estate that is built on incredible history and a staggering 57 acres of stunning lush land. I am looking forward to helping my client pass this property along to a new owner to make their own historical mark on the estate. We chose to partner with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions given their unparalleled reach and exposure,” stated Coumou.

Upon her purchase of historic Laurel Hill, Ms. Rockefeller Mauzé transformed the compound under her meticulous care to procure ten separate lots into an incomparable sanctuary, complete with two miles of walking trails and an abundance of gardens. Current owner Dr. William J. Catacosinos, who purchased Laurel Hill in 1978, proved to be the ideal steward, completely modernizing property for present-day luxury, all while honoring its enduring legacy to create a timeless family estate. The estate’s lengthy pedigree dates back to 1928, with its sprawling main house built for the Pratt family in 1930. The main house, a true Tudor manor, has stood the test of time with its brick facade commanding notice at the end of a winding drive and cobblestone motor court. The interior is every bit as breathtaking, with French doors that lead to a reception vestibule to greet visitors and guests. From the spacious foyer with stately curved staircase to the second level, to the first-floor library, paneled in mahogany with custom cabinetry and easy access to the grounds and patios just beyond. Explore spaces designed for entertaining and every-day living of an era past, with all the luxury expected of a true Gilded Age treasure—all just one hour from Manhattan with endless hilltop views of Oyster Bay.

Additional Properties Include:

Castello di Solonghello | Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy

Bid Now Through 21 June

Listed for €3.4M. Current High Bid: €1.04M

4136 McRae Park Road | Near Toronto, Canada

Bid 21–28 June

Listed for $2.99M. No Reserve.

105 Lantern Circle | Near Pittsburgh, PA

Bid 23–29 June

Listed for $1.765M | No Reserve

GemFalls | Northern Ontario, Canada

Bid 6–13 July

Listed for $4.998M. Reserve $3.998M.

The Waterfront Pearl Penthouse | Portland, OR

Bid 14–18 July

Listed for $2.34M. Reserve $1.5M.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

