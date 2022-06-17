Mayor says: The real solution to homelessness is CARE Court

California’s homeless crisis is about more than a lack of affordable housing, and aggressive action must be taken to systematically address the multitude of challenges that contribute to this growing problem. With CARE Court, we will now have more tools to connect a homeless person struggling with untreated mental illness get the care they deserve.
