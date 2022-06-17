Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,187 in the last 365 days.

Mayor says: The real solution to homelessness is CARE Court

California’s homeless crisis is about more than a lack of affordable housing, and aggressive action must be taken to systematically address the multitude of challenges that contribute to this growing problem. With CARE Court, we will now have more tools to connect a homeless person struggling with untreated mental illness get the care they deserve.

You just read:

Mayor says: The real solution to homelessness is CARE Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.