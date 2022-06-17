Submit Release
Cleaning Our Shoreline partners with the PEI aquaculture industry and watershed groups to protect Island shorelines

CANADA, June 17 - The Cleaning Our Shoreline team will work with industry and community partners to clean Island beaches this summer.

The PEI Aquaculture Alliance (PEIAA) and local watershed groups began clean-up efforts earlier this year, and the Cleaning Our Shoreline student crews will join them from June 20 to August 27 to remove and dispose of debris from coastal shorelines.

“Dealing with shoreline waste, from any source, is a top priority for PEI’s aquaculture industry. The environmental health of Island bays and estuaries is vitally important to our members, they are 100% dependent on the water quality they operate in. This is why we organise an annual Shoreline Cleanup Month, each May, when multiple shoreline areas were cleaned across PEI. Our most recent clean up efforts at Panmure Island was successfully completed over four days thanks to the hard work of local aquaculture farmers and volunteers from neighbouring communities.” said Peter Warris, Director of Projects, and Industry Liaison.

“The Southeast Environmental Association is dedicated to keeping the Island’s natural environment clean and healthy, and we do this best by partnering with local volunteers and organizations. We carry out shoreline cleanups every year and we encourage the public to contact us if they have any questions or concerns of an environmental nature,” said Jackie Bourgeois, Executive Director.

“Working together with our industry partners to make sure our Island beaches and coastline are as pristine as possible is part of our responsibilities as stewards of the environment. These clean-up efforts help us protect and ensure our natural environments are healthy for us all to enjoy."

- Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

Since 2020, student crews have helped dispose 27,230 kilograms of debris from 443 beaches and shorelines.

Island residents who would like to submit a coastal area for clean-up efforts can do so by text 902-200-2106 through the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, or through the PEIAA’s online form or by phone 902-368-2757. Requests should include the following information:
  • Beach name;
  • Civic address;
  • Pictures (text-only);
  • Surrounding landmarks; and,
  • Applicant’s contact information.

Media contact:    
Vicki Tse
Fisheries and Communities
vickitse@gov.pe.ca 

Peter Warris
Director of Projects and Industry Liaison, PEI Aquaculture Alliance
rd@aquaculturepei.com   
902-626-9031

Jackie Bourgeois
Executive Director, Southeast Environmental Association
seadirector01@gmail.com  
902-838-3351

