The Tattoo Shop Project Publishes Two of Nine Planned NFT Collections
More than 10,000 unique NFTs set to merge into 4,165 Master NFT art piecesUNITED STATES , June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TatTech Inc.’s NFT Art project called “The Tattoo Shop” announced today the minting second half of its Genesis NFT collection – the “Alien Inkling King” and “The Tattoo Artist” – encompassing two unique collections created by a collaboration of six world-celebrated tattoo artists.
The first collection called “The Tattoo Artist” has a supply of 6,248 and was minted two weeks for free by The Tattoo Shop NFT Project. As a way of giving back to the community, this first of the nine phases gave 6,248 rare unique pieces of art for free.
The second collection, the “Alien Inkling King,” with a supply of 4,165 pieces of NFT art, is set for public release on June 17th at 8pm PT for 0.1111 ETH.
When combined, these two collections will merge into 4,165 unique Tattoo Shop Master NFTs. Both collections will be fairly distributed as collaborative digital NFT artwork, with the mission of strengthening the digital art and tattoo communities.
It's the goal of TatTech Inc. to discover, educate, fund and assist promising artists and their NFT collections / Web3 projects.
Inspiration Behind The Tattoo Shop NFT Project
The Tattoo Shop was created for tattoo collectors, tattoo artists and the NFT Art community. “It’s estimated that more than 3.2 billion humans have tattoos today, which means, at some moment in their lives, they were at ‘the tattoo shop’ with their tattoo artists sitting across from them,” says tattoo artist Stefano Alcantara.
This is why The Tattoo Shop was chosen as the name of these genesis collections.
“As talented as tattoo artists are at the art of tattooing, they are equally as talented at creating digital art. The idea of generating a collection of unique digital art with long-term utilities, combined with the added assurance of a smart contract that guarantees residuals for the artists and community, was just something we had to be a part of,” says Mike Morgan, the CEO of TatTech Inc.
The Tattoo Shop’s World-Famous Artists and Team
When Mike thought about who he wanted to collaborate with, it was an easy choice. He called up Megan Jean Morris – the President of TatTech and a celebrated surrealist tattoo artist – to see if she would be interested in collaborating on this Genesis NFT project together with him. After all, they are both dedicated creatures of the art world! They decided that, instead of having just one artist create this unique NFT collection, there would actually be six different artists come forth: (in no particular order) Yomico Moreno, Jesse Smith, Stefano Alcantara, Daria Pirojenko and Halo Gray.
The talented Morgan is known as a consummate entrepreneur. “I was amazed at how tattoo artists have perfected the art of tattooing. It's time the world sees their abilities in the digital Web3 space,” he said.
The six artists are proud to announce their collaboration, which is the second of nine to come in what’s being called The Tattoo Shop NFT. The hope is that these artists can create a path for the thousands of artists who have yet ventured into the NFT space. “It’s going to be amazing to watch the artists and their unique approach enter this space,” added Alcantara.
When Will The Tattoo Shop be Released?
The collection will be publicly minted on June 17th at www.TheTattooShop.io. Those in the community who have supported this project from its initial conception have started to mint their “Alien INKling Kings and Queens.”
What Does the Roadmap Look Like?
The Roadmap is currently quite simple, much like every other part of The Tattoo Shop NFT. Its major goal is to get 100% sold. Then the focus will be on educating the member holders to merge their tattoo artists with their alien inkling king or queen to create the final Tattoo Shop Master NFT called the INKKING | INKQUEEN.
“Being a holder of the INKKING or INKQUEEN MASTER NFTs will give access to a number of current and future utilities,” says Kyle, Community Council Member and Owner of Save My Ink Forever!
Current utilities for MASTER NFT holders will be as follows:
● Each Holder will be given an EPIC World Rewards Pass by ArtUniverse.io
● Monthly Entries into The Dream Tattoo Giveaway
● Have your NFTs from other collections tattooed in The Tattoo Shop metaverse
● Exclusive access to limited artist-designed merchandise drops
● Earn Art Universe ($AU tokens) rewards to be used for minting, their next tattoo or the rarity swap!
● $AU tokens can be used toward Tattoo designs
● Access to limited-edition-designed merch from tattoo artists
● Access to alpha announcements, including private mints, education, private events and prizes
● Priority membership @ www.TattooAwards.com and www.TattooIdeas.com
Where can Mint your NFTs created by the artist from The Tattoo Shop?
The Tattoo Shop can be found on different platforms and social media:
MINTING IS LIVE @ The Tattoo Shop at https://www.thetattooshop.io/
Twitter @ https://twitter.com/TattooShopNFT
Discord @ https://discord.gg/thetattooshopnft
