Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirty Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills.
- CS/SB 1808 – Immigration Enforcement
- SB 144 – Identification Cards
- SB 156 – Loss Run Statements
- CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions
- SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audio Visual Works
- SB 406 – Secured Transactions
- CS/SB 620 – Local Business Protection Act
- CS/SB 806 – Alzheimer’s Disease and Related forms of Dementia Education and Public Awareness
- CS/SB 898 – Lodging Standards
- CS/SB 1190 – Two-Way Radio Communication Enhancement Systems
- CS/SB 1260 – Independent Hospital Districts
- CS/CS/SB 1304 – Public Records
- CS/CS/SB 1382 – Tax Administration
- CS/CS/SB 1796 – Dissolution of Marriage
- CS/CS/SB 1798 – Sexually Related Offenses
- CS/HB 105 – Regulation of Smoking By Counties and Municipalities
- CS/HB 461 – Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program Student Service Requirements
- HB 535 – Barefoot Bay Recreation District, Brevard County
- CS/HB 651 – Navarre Beach Fire Rescue District, Santa Rosa County
- CS/CS/HB 777 – Local Tax Referenda Requirements
- HB 895 – Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District, Manatee and Sarasota Counties
- CS/CS/CSHB 965 – Environmental management
- CS/HB- 995 – Sumter County
- HB 1045 – West Villages Improvement District
- CS/CS/HB 1057 – Evidence of Vendor Financial Stability
- HB 1105 – Lake County Water District, Lake County
- HB 1119 – Grandparent Visitation rights
- HB 1161 – Manatee County
- CS/HB 1231 – East Lake Tarpon Community, Pinellas County
- CS/CS/CS/HB 1349 – Guardianship Data Transparency
- HB 1423 – City of Edgewood, Orange County
- CS/HB 1427 – Hillsborough County Aviation Authority
- HB 1469 – Transportation Facility Designations
- CS/HB 1491 – Alligator Point Water Resources District, Franklin County
- CS/HB 1495 – Immokalee Water and Sewer District, Collier County
- CS/CS/HB 1563 – Homestead property tax exemptions for classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighter, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare professionals and servicemembers
- CS/HB 1583 – Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, Escambia County
