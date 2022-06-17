Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirty Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills.

 

  • CS/SB 1808 –  Immigration Enforcement
  • SB 144 –  Identification Cards
  • SB 156 – Loss Run Statements
  • CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions
  • SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audio Visual Works
  • SB 406 – Secured Transactions
  • CS/SB 620 – Local Business Protection Act
  • CS/SB 806 – Alzheimer’s Disease and Related forms of Dementia Education and Public Awareness
  • CS/SB 898 – Lodging Standards
  • CS/SB 1190 – Two-Way Radio Communication Enhancement Systems
  • CS/SB 1260 – Independent Hospital Districts
  • CS/CS/SB 1304 – Public Records
  • CS/CS/SB 1382 – Tax Administration
  • CS/CS/SB 1796 – Dissolution of Marriage
  • CS/CS/SB 1798 – Sexually Related Offenses
  • CS/HB 105 – Regulation of Smoking By Counties and Municipalities
  • CS/HB 461 – Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program Student Service Requirements
  • HB 535 – Barefoot Bay Recreation District, Brevard County
  • CS/HB 651 – Navarre Beach Fire Rescue District, Santa Rosa County
  • CS/CS/HB 777 – Local Tax Referenda Requirements
  • HB 895 – Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District, Manatee and Sarasota Counties
  • CS/CS/CSHB 965 – Environmental management
  • CS/HB- 995 – Sumter County
  • HB 1045 – West Villages Improvement District
  • CS/CS/HB 1057 – Evidence of Vendor Financial Stability
  • HB 1105 – Lake County Water District, Lake County
  • HB 1119 – Grandparent Visitation rights
  • HB 1161 – Manatee County
  • CS/HB 1231 – East Lake Tarpon Community, Pinellas County
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 1349 – Guardianship Data Transparency
  • HB 1423 – City of Edgewood, Orange County
  • CS/HB 1427 – Hillsborough County Aviation Authority
  • HB 1469 – Transportation Facility Designations 
  • CS/HB 1491 – Alligator Point Water Resources District, Franklin County
  • CS/HB 1495 – Immokalee Water and Sewer District, Collier County
  • CS/CS/HB 1563 – Homestead property tax exemptions for classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighter, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare professionals and servicemembers
  • CS/HB 1583 – Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, Escambia County

###

