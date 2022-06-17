Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David Hodges Jr. to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Hodges Jr. to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

David Hodges Jr.

Hodges, of Jacksonville, is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hodges Management Group and 925 Partners Insurance Agency. He previously served as a member of the Jacksonville Housing Authority and was Chairman of the Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Hodges earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Liberty University and his master’s degree in business administration from Jacksonville University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

