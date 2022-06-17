Derby Barracks / Retail Theft/Unlawful Trespass & Conditions Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A5002499

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/16/2022 at 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation; Unlawful Trespass & Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jessica Lavoie

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Maplefields

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/16/22, at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers from the Derby Barracks were called to a theft complaint at the Orleans Maplefields. Investigation revealed Jessica Lavoie entered the store after having previously been trespassed. Lavoie proceeded to take goods from the store without paying for any items. Lavoie was located in Newport City several hours later and taken into custody. Lavoie was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail.

Lodged – Location: Northern State Correctional Facility

Bail: $200.00

Mug Shot: Yes

Court Date/Time: 6/17/22 at 1230 AM

Court: Orleans