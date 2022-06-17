Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Retail Theft/Unlawful Trespass & Conditions Violation

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

  

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

        

 

CASE#: 22A5002499

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                        

 

STATION:  Derby                    

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 6/16/2022 at 2230 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Orleans, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation; Unlawful Trespass & Retail Theft

 

  

 

ACCUSED:  Jessica Lavoie                                        

 

AGE: 25

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

  

 

VICTIM: Maplefields

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

            On 6/16/22, at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers from the Derby Barracks were called to a theft complaint at the Orleans Maplefields. Investigation revealed Jessica Lavoie entered the store after having previously been trespassed. Lavoie proceeded to take goods from the store without paying for any items. Lavoie was located in Newport City several hours later and taken into custody. Lavoie was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail.

 

 

Lodged – Location: Northern State Correctional Facility

 

Bail: $200.00

 

Mug Shot: Yes

Court Date/Time: 6/17/22 at 1230 AM

 

Court: Orleans

 

 

 


