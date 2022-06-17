Derby Barracks / Retail Theft/Unlawful Trespass & Conditions Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5002499
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/16/2022 at 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation; Unlawful Trespass & Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jessica Lavoie
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Maplefields
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/16/22, at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers from the Derby Barracks were called to a theft complaint at the Orleans Maplefields. Investigation revealed Jessica Lavoie entered the store after having previously been trespassed. Lavoie proceeded to take goods from the store without paying for any items. Lavoie was located in Newport City several hours later and taken into custody. Lavoie was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail.
Lodged – Location: Northern State Correctional Facility
Bail: $200.00
Mug Shot: Yes
Court Date/Time: 6/17/22 at 1230 AM
Court: Orleans
