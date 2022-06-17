I-95, I-76, U.S. 1 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in the Philadelphia Region

06/17/2022 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under construction activities involving bridge inspections, guiderail repairs, ADA intersection improvements, and other safety activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Monday, June 20, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, moving right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the Interstate 676 and the University Avenue interchanges for bridge inspection;

Monday, June 20, through early September, periodic alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) between 5th Street and D Street for intersection ADA improvements;

Tuesday, June 21, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the I-676 and the Columbus Boulevard interchanges for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, June 22, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard and the I-676 interchanges for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the I-676 and the South Street interchanges for bridge inspection;

Thursday, June 23, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the University Avenue and I-676 interchanges for bridge inspection;

Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the westbound deck of the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge for bridge inspection;

Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the 30th Street and the I-676 interchanges for bridge inspection;

Monday, June 27, through late December, Sunday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 63 (Woodhaven Avenue) between U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and the Bucks County line for guiderail repair;

Monday, June 27, through late December, Sunday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Academy Road between the I-95 Interchange and Knights Road for guiderail repair; and

Monday June 27, through late December, Sunday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Delaware County line and the Bucks County line for guiderail repair. Bucks County

Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Interstate 295 and Route 322 (Yardley Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Bristol Pike Interchange in Bensalem Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-295 between the Stoney Hill Road overpass and the U.S. 1 Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the U.S. 1 and Oxford Valley Road Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Monday June 27, through late December, Sunday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the I-95 Interchange and the Bucks County line in Bensalem Township for guiderail repair; and

Monday June 27, through late December, Sunday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Interstate 276 Interchange and the Philadelphia line in Bensalem and Bristol townships for guiderail repair. Delaware County Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 491 (Naamans Creek Road) between U.S. 202 (Wilmington-West Chester Pike) and the Delaware State line in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, for line striping and rumble strip installation. Montgomery County

Tuesday, June 21, though Friday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 663 (John Fries Highway) between Route 29 (Main Street) and the Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike/Northeast Extension) Interchange in Milford and Upper Hanover townships and Pennsburg Borough in Bucks and Montgomery counties for line striping and rumble strip installation. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.


