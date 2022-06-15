2022-06-15 16:09:23.927 $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Lees Summit

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a $50,000 prize on a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket purchased at Meiners Market, 1299 SW Arborwalk Blvd., in Lee’s Summit. 

Lucky Ca$h is a $3 game with more than $9.3 million in unclaimed prizes.  

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county

Scratchers and Draw Games prizes of more than $600 may be claimed at any Missouri Lottery office – Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City or Springfield – by appointment only. For more information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com
 

