Insider's Guide to one of America's Top Fireworks Shows - Addison Kaboom Town to Lead Off Nation's Celebrations July 3

Tips and Tricks to Get the Most Out of Watching one of the Country's Leading Independence Day Celebrations

ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than three decades, Addison Kaboom Town !, has thrilled fans with its unparalleled 30-minute fireworks show choreographed to a patriotic soundtrack that is radio simulcast to hundreds of thousands of fans across the 4.4-square-mile town. The 2022 event features a fireworks show which is larger than ever before. Because of the immense popularity of the annual event, event organizers hope have released recommendations to help the event's 500,000 visitors best experience this celebration of American Independence.The city-produced watch event at Addison Circle Park is a part of the tradition for some fans of Addison Kaboom Town. In order to control crowds at the park, a free ticketing system is being used this year. Free tickets to Addison Kaboom Town will be available beginning June 22 at 10 a.m. here: https://addisonkaboomtown.com/tickets/ When general admission tickets to Addison Circle Park sell out, guaranteed park tickets will still be available to those who book an Addison Kaboom Town hotel package . Packages start below $90, and include your room, six tickets to the park and a commemorative blanket.Those seeking a more customized viewing experience can select one of the many Kaboom Town Watch Parties at Addison restaurants and businesses. With more than 200 restaurants, the Town of Addison boasts more restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States. A list of watch parties can be found here and the site is being updated daily until the event. Many of those parties will require or recommend reservations, so be sure to make your plans early.Parties run the gamut from casual patio parties to luxe dinners, and everything in between. So whether visitors prefer to karaoke before Kabooming or relax for a live concert, Addison has something for everyone.Beyond the watch parties, fireworks fans find every available park and parking lot in which to picnic and enjoy the Addison Airport Airshow and fireworks. Guests who wish to experience Kaboom Town in this way should arrive early to find the best viewing.The Air Show will begin with the Red River Skydivers and continues with some of the country’s top aerobatic pilots and a cadre of historic warbirds from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum before closing out with a pyrotechnic night flight!While Addison Kaboom Town fans are wise to leave the pyrotechnic science to the professionals who design and fire the show, there are lots of other tech about which guests should be aware. In orders to enjoy the fabulous simulcast of the fireworks on Star 102.1 FM, guests should have access to a radio or use the iHeart app to hear it from a cell phone.Organizers recommend being prepared with a portable power bank. Because there are so many people live-streaming both the flyover and the fireworks, cell service can become challenging. It is also recommended to find local wi-fi sources to broaden your reach.In order to sound like a pyrotechnic engineer, the American Pyrotechnics Association has compiled a glossary of fireworks terms and types, so viewers can recognize the array of pyrotechnic effects one will see during the Addison Kaboom Town! show.Visitors celebrating at Addison Circle Park should review the rules about what can – and cannot – be brought into the park. Most importantly, coolers in the park are limited to the small, personal size, and alcohol cannot be carried in, although beer and wine will be available for sale. No pop-up tents or shade structures can be brought into the park. All bags at the park will be screened upon entry.WHEN: Wednesday, July 3, 2022, 5-11 p.m.5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open; Razzmajazz Dixieland Band performs6 p.m. – The Walton Stout Band performs7:30 p.m. – Addison Airport Airshow begins8 p.m. – Presentation of the Colors and National Anthem8:30 p.m. Jordan Kahn Orchestra performs9:30 p.m. – Fireworks show10 p.m. Jordan Kahn Orchestra performsWHERE: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison, Texas 75001Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s more than 180+ restaurants and 22 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience.TRAFFIC NOTES: The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town!fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Visitors should book hotel rooms now! Addison hotels quickly fill up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of the city's 22 hotels, or remain at their favorite restaurant till traffic subsides.EVENT NOTES: Concessions are available in the park. Guests are encouraged to leave coolers and bags at home to expedite entry into the park. Those choosing to bring coolers must limit the size to small, personal coolers. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.COST: FREE -- Tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park. Tickets will be available online to the general public at 10 a.m. June 22.WEBSITE: AddisonKaboomTown.com

