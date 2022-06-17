Laurence R. Helfer Elected to the UN Human Rights Committee

We extend our congratulations to Professor Laurence R. Helfer on his election today to serve as an independent expert on the UN Human Rights Committee for the 2023-2026 term. Professor Helfer is a distinguished scholar, lecturer, and professor of international human rights law, and will bring to this Committee a determined passion to protect and promote civil and political rights.

The Human Rights Committee is an important treaty body established under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and the United States views it as a key venue in which American values and perspectives are indispensable. Professor Helfer is known globally as a tireless advocate for human rights, and the United States applauds his election.