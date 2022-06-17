Submit Release
Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Welcome Home Event at the U.S. Department of State

Just days after they returned home from a year-long study abroad as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX), Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks to 350 American high school, vocational, and young professional program participants at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.  The Secretary will be joined by Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield.

Secretary Blinken will speak to the CBYX alumni about the importance of citizen diplomacy, youth empowerment, and the role of the CBYX program in advancing the U.S.-Germany partnership and transatlantic relations.  The event will provide a forum for young citizen ambassadors who represent the diversity of the United States to reflect on their CBYX experience, discuss its impact, and strategize how to share their experiences in their home communities across nearly 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

CBYX is an immersive exchange program jointly offered by the U.S. and German governments. It offers opportunities to study or work abroad for high school students, recent high school graduates with a vocational interest, and young professionals.  CBYX provides a crucial thread in the people-to-people ties between the United States and Germany.

The remarks will be available via livestream on www.state.gov and at www.youtube.com/statedept.

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the ‘Information for Journalists’ page on [www.state.gov]www.state.gov.

