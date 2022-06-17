Submit Release
Sandy Man Arrested: Accused of Trading Vape for Sex

SANDY – Today, the Utah Attorney General’s SECURE Task Force, assisted by the Sandy and Taylorsville Police Departments, arrested and charged 19-year-old, Braiden Riley, with seven felonies related to unlawful sexual contact with underage girls.

Specific charges include: Two counts of Human Trafficking of a Child; two counts of Sodomy on a Child; two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child; and one count of Enticing a Minor.

A probable cause statement cites two underage victims, who say Riley solicited for sex in exchange for marijuana and/or nicotine vape cartridges.  The information stated Riley used social media to solicit the young girls, often posing as a 15-year-old, and often sending explicit pictures.  Many account holders on message threads on the account indicate they are between 11 and 15 years old.

Riley was arrested Thursday at his Sandy apartment.  Because of substantial danger to the community, and because he is believed to have been involved in a recent attempted kidnapping of two minor children in Sandy, Riley is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.

