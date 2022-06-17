Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Katie Benson as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Katie Benson of Omaha as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County).

Benson, 42, has been a Deputy County Attorney in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office since 2008. Since that time, she has worked in the office’s Felony Division where she has handled all collateral attacks, which include defending challenges to convictions. She’s also been in charge of all aspects of problem solving courts, such as drug court, young adult court, and mental health diversion. Additionally, she has prosecuted all phases of felony crimes, including homicides, for the office. Prior to her time in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, Benson worked for two-and-a-half years as a law clerk for the Fourth Judicial District Court.

Benson holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from the University of Nebraska Omaha (graduating magna cum laude) and a Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming School of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association, Nebraska County Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and Omaha Bar Association.

For over a decade, Benson mentored younger attorneys and law students as a member of the Robert M. Spire American Inn of Court. Benson is also a member of Pioneer Foundation for Fort Calhoun High School, which raises money for scholarships and after school programming. She also has been an adjunct professor for the University of Nebraska Omaha, teaching criminal procedure for the last five years.

Benson is being appointed to the judgeship created by amendments to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 24-301.02 (Laws 2022, LB 922) establishing an eighteenth district court judge effective July 20, 2022.