Operation Lone Star Ramps Up Mass Migration Response Efforts In Preparation For Caravans

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 263,900 migrant apprehensions and more than 16,240 criminal arrests, with more than 13,500 felony charges reported. More than 5,400 weapons and over $41.5 million in currency have been seized.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

READ: Migrant Caravan Runs Face-First Into Texas Governor Greg Abbott

“When Mexico last week granted federal humanitarian travel permits to 15,000 U.S.-bound third-country migrants who’d formed the largest caravan in Mexican history, most planned to head straight to the border to cross illegally into the Texas towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass,” writes Todd Bensman with the Center for Immigration Studies. “Few, if any, of those thousands are finding their way over the Rio Grande into the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector. Mexican state police are blocking northbound commercial buses at the bus station in the Coahuila state capital of Saltillo, and at many other stations, and emptying migrants from trucks and vans at checkpoints on all roads leading into that state’s border cities of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, and Acuna, across from Del Rio, according to Mexican press reporting.”

The Mexican state police response comes after Governor Abbott reminded Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Solis of his security obligations under the memorandum of understanding the governors signed in April.

WATCH: National Guard, DPS Perform Mass-Migration Exercise Along Texas-Mexico Border

Texas Army National Guard soldiers and DPS state troopers rehearsed mass-migration response capabilities on Saturday, June 11. The soldiers and state troopers are able to rapidly respond to incidents of mass migration at any point along the Texas-Mexico border.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Establish Command-And-Control Post To Prepare For Mass Migrations

Last Saturday, a command-and-control post was established by the Texas National Guard at the Anzalduas International Bridge in preparation for a mass-migration response. The post will allow effective coordination of partner agencies on the ground by directing joint and multi-agency operations during a mass-migration event.

“So long as there is a threat that exists here, our job is to remain proficient, competent, capable, and ready to respond, day or night,” said MAJ Jason Cordaway, Task Force East Commanding Officer.

WATCH: Fox News Exclusive On Crisis In Eagle Pass

DPS Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez gives a border tour to Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy to shed light on the ongoing crisis along the Texas-Mexico border. Campos-Duffy and Lt. Olivarez view groups of migrants along the Rio Grande in a helicopter tour, followed by interviews with interdicted migrants.

Texas National Guard Seize Transnationally Trafficked Narcotics

Texas Army National Guard soldiers assisted law enforcement in seizing transnationally trafficked narcotics. The guardsmen detected a group of men illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border and interdicted the group, who dropped the packages of narcotics and fled the scene. The narcotics were seized by law enforcement as the men returned to the Mexico side of the border.

VIDEO: High-Speed Pursuit Through Multiple Counties Leads To Arrest Of Smuggler

DPS engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a smuggler through several counties. The smuggler eventually came to a stop and was charged with the smuggling of persons and evading arrest.

Criminal Trespassers Apprehended By National Guard Soldiers, DPS On Privately Owned Ranch

Texas Army National Guard soldiers assisted DPS state troopers in apprehending a group of illegal migrants last week. The illegal migrants were spotted by federal agencies, which called the soldiers and state troopers to track the group within a large stretch of privately owned ranch land. The Guard notes it is common for illegal migrants to avoid detection by border patrol agents by trespassing into ranch lands on foot.

VIDEO: DPS Troopers’ Traffic Stop Results In Arrest Of Driver For Smuggling Illegal Migrants

A traffic stop by DPS troopers on a passenger car resulted in the arrest of the driver for the smuggling of persons. All of the illegal migrants were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.