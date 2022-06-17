Notice of Public Comment Period for Draft 2022 District of Columbia Integrated Report of Water Quality

The federal Clean Water Act (CWA) requires the District of Columbia to assess the city’s waters and publish an Integrated Report (IR) (Sections 305(b) and 303(d) of the federal CWA) biennially on the status of all waterbodies in the District. Waterbodies listed as impaired may require the development of total maximum daily loads.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) guidance on the preparation of the Integrated Report encourages a public comment period. The draft documents for review and comment are attached below.

Comments received will be considered in the preparation of the final District of Columbia 2022 Integrated Report for submittal to EPA. Please email comments to [email protected] with “Comments on the 2022 Draft IR” as the subject line. Hard copy comments may be submitted to the following address:

DOEE Water Quality Division

ATTN: District of Columbia Draft 2022 Integrated Report

1200 First Street, NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

All comments must be submitted no later than thirty (30) days from the date of this notice’s publication in the D.C. Register.

For questions concerning the contents of the draft document please contact, Lucretia Brown at [email protected] or 202-535-1807.