Maryland State Police Continue Investigation Into A Fatal Hit and Run On I-695 Last Night

June 17, 2022

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash team continue to investigate a fatal hit and run on I-695 last night.

The deceased is identified as Khary Tier Williams, 46, of Milford Mill, Maryland. Williams was the operator of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

At 11:45 p.m. last night, troopers at the Golden Ring Barrack were dispatched to a hit and run crash in Baltimore County on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit where lanes one and two were closed for paving. The preliminary investigation indicates a dump truck was pulling out of the active work zone at the time the incident occurred. Police believe the driver of the motorcycle laid the motorcycle down to avoid hitting the dump truck and was subsequently struck.

The driver of the dump truck failed to remain at the scene. The identity of the driver is under investigation.

Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the crash along with investigators from the Crash team. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene to assist. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures and detours.

The investigation continues..

###

