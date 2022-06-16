The site of a blighted Prairie du Chien strip mall will get new life as much-needed affordable housing and commercial space with the help of a $250,000 grant from WEDC.

The Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant enabled the city to demolish the Blackhawk Junction Mall and conduct site remediation in advance of the construction of 96 units of affordable housing along with small, community-oriented businesses.

“As folks look for job and career opportunities in new communities, access to housing ensures they can live closer to where they work,” Governor Tony Evers said in a visit to the site. “Not only will this project meet several of the most pressing needs of the Prairie du Chien community, but it will create a new commercial center.”

[Adapted from: Housing, businesses sprouting at Prairie Bluffs Court June 16, 2022 Prairie du Chien Courier Press]