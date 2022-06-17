Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Senegalese Foreign Minister Tall Sall

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall in Washington, D.C., to reaffirm the United States and Senegal’s commitment to mutual security and prosperity. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the devastating impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on food security in Africa and U.S. leadership to mobilize a global response to the crisis. The Secretary commended Senegal’s own leadership in responding to COVID-19 and commitment to combatting pandemic complacency. The Secretary expressed U.S. interest in deepening cooperation with Senegal on maritime issues and climate change while stressing the need for continued Senegalese leadership to resolve regional security challenges.