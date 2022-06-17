Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,187 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Senegalese Foreign Minister Tall Sall

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall in Washington, D.C., to reaffirm the United States and Senegal’s commitment to mutual security and prosperity.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the devastating impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on food security in Africa and U.S. leadership to mobilize a global response to the crisis.  The Secretary commended Senegal’s own leadership in responding to COVID-19 and commitment to combatting pandemic complacency.  The Secretary expressed U.S. interest in deepening cooperation with Senegal on maritime issues and climate change while stressing the need for continued Senegalese leadership to resolve regional security challenges.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Senegalese Foreign Minister Tall Sall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.