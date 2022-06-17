Colorado Judicial Branch opens application process for Eviction Legal Defense Fund grants

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

DENVER – The Colorado Judicial Branch announced today it has opened the application process for Fiscal Year 2023 grants from the Eviction Legal Defense Fund. This grant program was created by the General Assembly in 2019 to provide funding to nonprofit organizations that help low-income persons who are experiencing an eviction or are at immediate risk of an eviction. Successful grant recipients must be prepared to provide full legal services, including legal representation to eligible persons facing eviction proceedings, actions for monetary damages, lease violations, or other judicial actions where legal representation is necessary to protect the tenant’s interests.

Funding available for the upcoming grant cycle totals $1.94 million. In Fiscal Year 2022, six organizations received grants also totaling $1.94 million. In addition to providing direct legal representation and advice, these organizations also helped tenants through free legal clinics and referrals to other service providers.

Grants are awarded to qualifying organizations based on a geographic, need-driven formula that considers the number of forcible entry and detainer filings (i.e., eviction actions) in each county or city and county across the State.