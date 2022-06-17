Submit Release
Department of Revenue temporary, state-operated license office in Troy, Mo. set to close May 6, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced it is closing the temporary license office in Troy, Mo. The state team members assigned to this office worked diligently to serve the area customers since April 2021. 

Staffing was the primary reason for the closure. The Department will pursue opening a Troy license office again once pending litigation is finalized. Until that time, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

  • Bowling Green – 204 S Business Hwy 61, Bowling Green, MO 63334
  • O’Fallon – 2421 Hwy K, O’Fallon, MO 63368
  • Warrenton – 1000 Warrenton Outlet Center, Ste. 12, Warrenton, MO 63383
  • Wentzville – 807 B East Pearce Blvd., Wentzville, MO 63385

 

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

  • License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.
  • Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.
  • Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

 

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

###

