KazaamSEO expands service portfolio to offer Google Ads/PPC services

KazaamSEO is now offering a fully comprehensive and customized Google Ads/PPC management services by certified Google Ads experts.HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 17, 2022: Leading Maryland-based digital marketing company, KazaamSEO is pleased to announce that they have recently launched Google Ads/PPC services in June. The company assures to offer industry-leading Google Ads and PPC services by certified and experienced Google Ads experts at affordable rates, for businesses of all sizes. Akin to their SEO service, the new Google Ads and PPC services too is available for businesses all across the USA.
Caleb Turner, the senior director of KazaamSEO, is a veteran digital marketer and also a certified Google Ads expert. Caleb holds all the 6 Google Ads Certifications and assures expert support for PPC campaigns.
In an exclusive interview, Caleb shared that their recent addition of Google Ads services is driven by customer requests.
“We are excited to share with you all that we have recently expanded our service portfolio to include Google Ads/PPC services. Many of our clients have long been asking us for Google Ads and PPC management along with our SEO services – and now, we are finally ready to manage the Google Ad campaigns for their business”, stated Caleb.
“Thanks to our newly expanded service portfolio, our clients would no longer need to look for another company for their PPC ads. They can now bank on one single company to take care of both SEO and Google Ad management needs. This one-stop solution will save our valued clients both time and money.”
Google Ads campaign is extremely crucial for businesses looking for exposure in local market. An action-oriented PPC campaign will help a brand to rank higher in search engines, be in front of local audience, and eventually bring in more traffic to the website.
Per the statements of Caleb, KazaamSEO brings in the best of both worlds to their Google Ad Management offerings- SEO and PPC. Keyword plays a key role in a PPC campaign - as a leading SEO company, KazaamSEO has already mastered the art of keyword research by now. Also, the company is backed by highly experienced and certified PPC professionals who are seasoned in developing and managing strategic result-driven Google Ads.
“Given our extensive background in SEO, we have developed powerful expertise in keyword research for any kind of business, regardless of the industry. We bring the same expertise to our PPC services as well- we assure to equip your Google Ad campaign with the most relevant and conversion-oriented keywords that will inspire people to click on your link and reach your website. We are extremely passionate about conversions and will leave no stone unturned to bring a high volume of relevant traffic to your site through the Google Ads.”
Speaking further, Caleb stressed on helping every client with thoroughly customized and comprehensive Google Ads and PPC management services. The company undertakes an extensive research before developing a new PPC campaign, focusing on the target audience, industry, budget, ad goals, and also the competitors. Based on the findings, Caleb and his PPC experts craft an action-oriented PPC strategy that will be able to address the ad goals and expectations of the client at their best.
“We assure you a fully comprehensive PPC and Google Ads management service. Right from keyword research to detailed reporting about the progress of campaign, we will take care of every single thing on your behalf. We are even flexible to customize and optimize your landing page to ensure it matches with your ad.”
KazaamSEO also offers PPC services for mobile-targeted audience as well.
