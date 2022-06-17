Dr. Pamela Gurley Brings Signature Kid's Red Carpet Book Signing and Literacy Tour Back To Atlanta

Kid's Red Carpet - Atlanta BGBB Multilingual Book Series Participating authors

As an author, I am passionate about ensuring that all children have the opportunity to develop strong literacy skills. As an advocate, I know the depths of creativity literacy can offer.” — Dr. Pamela Gurley, D.M.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 9, 2022, Dr. Pamela Gurley brings her signature Kid's Red Carpet Book Signing and Literacy Tour back to Atlanta, GA. It will be hosted at KITTLABS, 640 North Ave, Suite 200, from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. With the first and second 2022 releases in her Brown Girl and Brown Boy multilingual children's book series, "Brown Girl and Brown Boy, Be Well" and "Brown Girl and Brown Boy, Be Mindful," she is on a multi-city tour to sign books and celebrate literacy red carpet style.

Dr. Gurley's annual literacy events are a unique opportunity for children to celebrate literacy and discover new books. Through kid-friendly red-carpet interviews, face painting, virtual reality and STEM activities, readings of texts by authors, and more, the event is designed to be all about children. It's also an excellent opportunity for parents to support Black and Brown authors and fill their children's bookshelves with books to instill a love of reading from an early age - providing them with the foundation they need to succeed in school and life. Dr. Gurley's literacy event is a fun and educational experience for the whole family!

While Dr. Pamela Gurley will have several of her multilingual Brown Girl and Brown Boy book series available for purchase and signing, a few other participating authors on tour include Ashley G. Smith, author of "Makayla's Blues: Hip-Hop You Never Stop" and "Makayla's Blues: Hip-Hop Ninja Crew;" TeKenya Johnson, author of "Rosebud's Glow: Beauty In All Things." There will be additional local authors and vendors available as well. Specifically designed for kids to celebrate literacy, this is sure to be a day kid won't soon forget!

This event is sponsored by Livvy Zoe, Big Circle Music Group, the Black Author Matter Tour, and other community partners. With so much to offer, this is sure to be one that children will remember for years.

Interested in being an author, vendor, or sponsor, send an email to vipevents@iamdrpgurley.com.

ABOUT DR. PAMELA GURLEY

Author, Speaker, and Social Activist, Dr. Pamela Gurley is the Founder/CEO of Clark and Hill Enterprise, IAMDRPGURLEY, and Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, and creator of the multilingual Brown Girl and Brown Boy series. Her 25-year career includes working for the United States Federal Government across the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Department of the Army, Department of Defense, Department of State, and the Merit Systems Protection Board. Dr. Gurley's budget, leadership, and management experience extend domestically and internationally. A civil servant for the Federal Government for over 14 years, she resigned on November 7, 2020, to become a full-time entrepreneur and writer. She is a retired United States Army Veteran and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Saint Leo University, a Master's in Health Service Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Doctorate in Management with a concentration in Organizational Development and Change from Colorado Technical University.

