Montgomery County Council Statement Following the Passing of Former MCPS Board of Education President Reginald Felton

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 16, 2022—Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Council on the passing of former Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Education President Reginald “Reggie” Felton:

“My Council colleagues and I are deeply saddened by the passing of former MCPS Board of Education President and Montgomery College Board of Trustee Reggie Felton.

“Felton was a dedicated public servant and tireless advocate for expanding high-quality educational opportunities for all students in Montgomery County.

“For ten years, he acted as a central voice on the Board of Education, serving the largest school system in the state of Maryland. He ably led the Board for three terms as Board president and two terms as vice president.

“Felton carried on his passion for public service as a member of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2015 and on the Board of Directors for the George B. Thomas Learning Academy.

“I had the privilege to learn from him and work closely with him on the development of Excel Beyond the Bell, a public-private partnership that provides high quality out-of-school time programs for our County’s youth.

“Felton’s personal and professional commitment to the students and staff of MCPS, and his commitment to educational excellence, continues to have a lasting impact in our community. “On behalf of the Council, we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be sorely missed.”

