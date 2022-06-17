Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,157 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes June as "Trench Safety Month" as Construction Season Heats Up

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) and its Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) are recognizing June as "Trench Safety Month," and June 20th-24th as "Trench Safety Stand Down Week."


One in every five deaths in the workplace is a construction worker, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Trenching and excavation work can be extremely dangerous. In fact, one cubic yard of soil can weigh as much as a car. Trench collapses were responsible for 17 worker deaths in 2018, the most recently verified statistics show.


"Worksite safety is critical to making sure every worker gets home safely at the end of the day. We encourage construction employers to take the opportunity this month, and on a regular basis, to speak with their employees about staying safe on the job," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.


In April, a worker in Illinois was repairing a water main when the trench, without cave-in protection, collapsed. The worker was trapped nearly chest deep in mud and sludge. While emergency responders were on the way, a second worker got stuck trying to rescue the first. Both were freed and the employee who was working in the trench was air lifted to a trauma center. Fortunately, the worker was relatively unharmed, but could have easily lost his life. IL OSHA investigated the incident and cited the employer for violations of the excavation standard.


"Close calls like these can be avoided when the appropriate steps are taken at a worksite. That includes properly training employees and identifying ‘a competent person' - someone designated by the employer with the authority and capability to identify and correct potential hazards in a trench - to prevent cave-in," said Illinois OSHA Acting Division Manager Erik Kambarian.



  • Ensure there's a safe way to enter and exit
  • Ensure trenches have cave-in protection
  • Look for standing water and test if atmospheric hazards are or may be present
  • Keep materials away from the edge of the trench
  • Never enter a trench unless it has been properly inspected by a competent person


The National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) encourages employers to use this month as an opportunity to speak with employees about safety, specifically trench and excavation hazards.


You just read:

Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes June as "Trench Safety Month" as Construction Season Heats Up

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.