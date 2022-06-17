Submit Release
Supreme Court Amends the North Carolina Business Court Rules

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has adopted amendments to the North Carolina Business Court Rules. The Supreme Court’s order amending the rules was adopted on 15 June 2022 and is effective on 1 July 2022.

Among other things, the Supreme Court’s order amends the rules related to formatting, sealed documents and protective orders, hearings and conduct, motions and briefs, and pretrial hearings. All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

“Counsel and pro se parties in pending cases should carefully review the Supreme Court’s order,” said Chief Business Court Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III. “The amended rules do not alter or modify case management orders in pending cases in the event those orders conflict with the amended rules.”

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.

