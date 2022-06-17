Sask Parks Expands Park Offerings Through New Business Partnerships

CANADA, June 17 - Released on June 17, 2022

A number of new businesses are set to operate in Saskatchewan's provincial parks this summer, offering new opportunities for visitors to enjoy.

"Partnering with local businesses continues to be an important initiative for Sask Parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "It allows us to support local entrepreneurs while expanding our park offerings, which currently range from basic amenities to unique activities, experiences and accommodation options. Our parks would simply not be the same without the many great businesses operating within them."

New in Sask Parks this year, visitors can enjoy:

Guided Nature Walks with Jacquie Bolton - Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park;

Petting zoo, pony rides and glitter tattoos offered by J&S Entertainment - Pike Lake Provincial Park;

Specialty coffees, fresh roasted coffee beans, pizza, soft pretzels, mini donuts, bagel sandwiches and other snacks from Grinded Love Coffee - Candle Lake Provincial Park;

Youth swimming lessons on the lake with DC Online Swim School - Echo Valley, Katepwa, Candle Lake, Saskatchewan Landing, Blackstrap, Cypress Hills and Rowan's Ravine Provincial Parks;

Boreal Trail discovery packages offered by Flotten Lake Adventures Resort - Meadow Lake Provincial Park;

Equipped camping experiences with Eagle Ridge Rentals - The Battlefords Provincial Park;

Sask Aquatic Adventures' new inflatable water park locations - Candle Lake and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks;

Transportation and tour packages with Engelheim Tours to special events and attractions at Sask Parks; and

Long-term seasonal camping offered by Harbor Golf Club RV Park - Elbow Harbour Recreation Site.

In addition, a number of businesses will return to parks again this summer. Some of the unique experiences and services that will be available include:

Lessons with Prairie Paragliding - Blackstrap Provincial Park;

Sailing experiences and courses with Living Sky Sailing - Elbow Harbour Recreation Site; and

Paddle board rentals from Candle Paddle - Candle Lake Provincial Park.

Additional details and contact information for new park businesses will be shared on Sask Parks' Facebook page throughout the next week at http://facebook.com/saskparks.

More information on Sask Parks business partnership opportunities and expansions is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/doing-business-with-government/doing-business-in-the-provincial-park-system.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jalaine ThibaultParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-529-4087Email: jalaine.thibault@gov.sk.ca