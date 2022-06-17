Another Big Time Celebration for Noodle Station's "Will Tell Jokes for Noodz" Comedy Show Event.

Noodle Station Comedy Night, "Will Tell Jokes for Noodz" Mitchel Jason Zelman, co-owner of Noodle Station

Comedian Abby Ballin returns to host her last comedy show at Fort Lauderdale restaurant Noodle Station.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noodle Station continues to bring laughter to the local Fort Lauderdale area with yet another comedy show. Abby Ballin will be returning as the host of the “Will Tell Jokes for Noodz”.

The fast-casual Asian restaurant, known for its build-your-own-bowl concept, has been continuously partnering up with Ballin over the last two years to introduce upcoming comedians to noodle fans and for fans to try Noodle Station’s award-winning food.

The June 17th show will be a very special one for comedian and host, Abby Ballin as she will be performing her last “Will Tell Jokes for Noodz” comedy night.

“Tonight’s event will be memorable for everyone. Comedians, guests, staff, and I will remember all the successful shows we have had over the last two years with our host, Abby Ballin. ‘Will Tell Jokes for Noodz’ is one of the best shows around and you definitely can't miss this one,” said Mitchel Jason Zelman, co-owner of Noodle Station.

Noodle Station’s “Will Tell Jokes for Noodz” show will feature some of the best local upcoming comedians like Adam Kaye, Carly Dagit, Giovanni Neal, Jesse Cohen, Joshua Kusnick, Reginald Desjardins, Sebastian Rodriguez, Terry Wayne, and Vital Dieujuste.

The finale of the show will conclude with a celebration of Walter Harris's birthday, the chef, founding partner, and President of Noodle Station. Noodle Station will be running drink specials during the show, including 50% off all alcohol starting at 7:00 p.m.

“The whole team at Noodle Station is really looking forward to this Will Tell Jokes for Noodz comedy show and the celebration of our friend Walter Harris” added Zelman.

For more information about Will Tell Jokes for Noodz, visit Noodle Station’s Facebook or Instagram.

More about Noodle Station

Noodle Station, located at 3045 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, opened in January 2020 and has since become a favorite for local diners and celebrity food critics. In addition to being featured on the Food Network, the restaurant has been featured on Hungry Black Man, Josiah Eats, and Chase Creative on YouTube.

For more information, please visit https://eatnoodlestation.com/ or call (954) 990-5460.

More about Abby Ballin

Abby Ballin is a comedian from NYC who now calls South Florida home. She is a photographer during the day and a comedian at night, producing her own shows, including Will Tell Jokes for Noodz.



