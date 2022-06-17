PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of June 20 to June 24, 2022

State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time

N/A ​ Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely ​

SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 ​

SR 6 Casey Highway ​ Lackawanna ​ Lane Restriction This is a concrete pavement and bridge structure preservation project. This project will address the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability, replace damaged missing pavement joints and the final surface will be diamond ground to make the most of ride quality. The bridge structures along the mainline and interchange ramps will receive preventative maintenance work to increase the service life and prevent future deterioration. The project will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. Currently there are two separate long term lane closures, three miles of the right lane on both east and westbound on SR 6 Casey Highway. A minimum of three miles section is to remain open between any work areas closed for contract work. A lane restriction is in place for oversize width traffic. 2024 ​

I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 ​

SR 107 ​ Lackawanna Scott Township Lane Restriction The project consists of improvements to SR 107, section 251 in Lackawanna County. The project includes a bridge rehabilitation on SR 107 (Heart Lake Road) between Interstate 81 and SR 1013 (Tompkinsville Road/Bell Mountain) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. There is a lane restriction with traffic lights to control traffic. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD ​

SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD ​

I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. August 2022 6:30 AM-5:00 PM

I-84 ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

I-81 ​ Lackawanna Scranton/Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail at I-81 NB from mile marker 180 to mile marker 185 in Lackawanna County for the next several weeks. Temporary lane closures will take place Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 7:00 PM to 6:00 PM. TBD 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM

SR 2019 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township ​ SR 2019 (O'Hara Road) in Spring Brook Township, Lackawanna County will be closed for a box culvert replacement. A detour is in place. July 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 4005 ​ Lackawanna Benton Township Closed The project consists of reconstruction and improvements of a certain section of SR 4005 Section 270 in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The project scope of work consists of a bridge rehabilitation/superstructure replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. A detour will be used to maintain traffic during the project Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 4023 ​ Lackawanna South Abington Township Closed The project consists of improvements to SR 4023, section 251, South Abington Township, Lackawanna County. The project will complete repairs to the bridge deck on SR 4023 (Scott Road) over Leggett's Creek in South Abington. Traffic control measures include a 3.78 miles detour using state roads. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 8015 ​ Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. Sept. 2022 ​

I-80/I-81 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Concrete pavement preservation project on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County. The project will cover several miles on I-80 and I-81. The project will address distressed concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary and diamond grinding for ride quality.

The project will start on June 20, 2022 on SR 80 East. The lane closures will be temporary starting at the Luzerne /Columbia County line working towards SR 93 interchange. The contractor will be working Monday through Thursday into November 2022 doing concrete roadway patches. All lanes will be open at the end of each workday, and on weekends. Nov. 2022 ​

I-81/115/309 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 309/11/92 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 3007 ​ Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 1048 ​ Luzerne Lehman Township Closed SR 1048 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed for a culvert replacement project. It will remain closed until the fall of 2022. A detour is in place. Sept. 2022 ​

SR 6 ​ Pike Milford Borough/Milford Township Closed The project is on SR 6 Section 475 located in downtown Milford. There is an active detour on two borough roads, Constitution Ave.,and Mulberry Ave. The contractor is working on a slope repair. On June 20 stage 2 work will begin. The contractor will finish paving the new shoulder on the right side and start milling on the mainline, flaggers will control traffic while milling operations take place during the daytime. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be open during all mainline operations with limited flagging delays. The detour stays in place for Mulberry Ave. and Constitution Ave. TBD 7:00 AM-5:00 PM

SR 390 ​ Pike Palmyra Township Lane Restriction The project includes replacing the bridge on SR 390 around Fairview Lake. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights installed. May 2023 7:00 AM -5:00 PM

SR 1012 ​ Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD ​

SR 2002 ​ Pike ​ Closed This is a slope failure reconstruction project along SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), which is located in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. The proposed work includes the installation of a retaining wall, roadway reconstruction in the eastbound lane, minor roadway work in the opposite lane, guiderail, drainage, and pavement markings. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM -5:00 PM

I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile marker 21.7 to 26. West bound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022. 2022 - 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

I-84 EB/WB Mile Marker 43-46 Pike ​ Lane Restriction Shoulder upgrades/crossover construction on I-84 from mile marker 43 to mile marker 46. There will be temporary singe lane closures on both east and westbound on Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The work should be completed by November 2022. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 1009 Segment 160 Susquehanna Harmony Township Road Closed SR 1009 in Harmony Township, Susquehanna County will be closed between Depot Street and King Hill Road due to an embankment slide. Road is closed with a detour in place. July 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 706 ​ Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail, and road markings when completed. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 1006 ​ Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 ​

SR 1002 ​ Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A

SR 1025 ​ Wyoming Nicholson Borough Closed SR 1025 (Station Hill Road) near the intersection of SR 11 and SR 92, Nicholson Borough is closed for bridge repairs. Detour is in place. The bridge will remain closed into 2022. Spring 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 92 ​ Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. Stage two traffic control is now in place. Oct. 2022 ​

SR 87 ​ Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County Lane Restriction This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements and safety upgrades will be completed. Sept. 2022 ​