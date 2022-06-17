I-81 SB (Grantville) Rest Area Facilities in Dauphin County to be Closed for Water Line Repairs

06/17/2022

Work expected to take about two hours to complete; parking lot will remain open

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists traveling southbound in Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania are advised the facilities at the southbound I-81 rest area at Grantville in Dauphin County will be closed next week for water line repairs. The rest area is just less than a mile south of Exit 80 (Grantville/Hershey/Route 743) and less than two miles south of the Lebanon County/Dauphin County line.







Work will begin at approximately 4:00 AM Tuesday, June 21, and is expected to take about two hours to complete. During that time, the building will be closed. The parking lot will remain open.



