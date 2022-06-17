I-81 SB (Grantville) Rest Area Facilities in Dauphin County to be Closed for Water Line Repairs
Work expected to take about two hours to complete; parking lot will remain open
Harrisburg, PA – Motorists traveling southbound in Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania are advised the facilities at the southbound I-81 rest area at Grantville in Dauphin County will be closed next week for water line repairs. The rest area is just less than a mile south of Exit 80 (Grantville/Hershey/Route 743) and less than two miles south of the Lebanon County/Dauphin County line.
Work will begin at approximately 4:00 AM Tuesday, June 21, and is expected to take about two hours to complete. During that time, the building will be closed. The parking lot will remain open.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
