Virginia War Memorial’s Hill of Heroes On Display June 24-July 8, Public Invited To Come See Patriotic Flag Display, Tour Memorial And Enjoy Special Family Day Events on Saturday, June 25, 2022 »

Twelve thousand American flags will be placed on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial on Friday, June 24 to honor and remember the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Nation from World War II to the present day. The Hill of Heroes will be on display through July 8.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Virginia War Memorial has presented the Hill of Heroes to honor the brave Virginians whose names are inscribed on the walls of the Memorial’s Shrines of Memory.

“We invite everyone to take the opportunity to come see the Hill of Heroes,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Seeing the thousands of American flags covering the hills surrounding the Virginia War Memorial is an exhibition that will inspire all and remind everyone of the Virginians who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms.”

More than 100 hundred volunteers from community and veteran service organizations will assist in placing the flags, which are a solemn yet inspirational tribute to those who paid the ultimate price to protect the freedoms of all Americans.

On Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. families are invited to participate in the Hill of Heroes Family Day, presented by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and Richmond Family Magazine. There will be crafts for children of all ages, live music, and food trucks. Soldiers from Fort Lee will be on hand to present military working dog and robotics demonstrations, virtual reality experiences, the latest military vehicles, and more.

“We’ve added many new exhibits in the Paul and Phyllis Education Center and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion over the past year and there is so much to see – especially if you haven’t visited the Memorial recently. And as always, there is no admission charge and parking is free,” Dr. Mountcastle said.

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, 23221.

For more information on the Hill of Heroes and the Virginia War Memorial, including visitation hours and directions, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or call 804.786.2060.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care

facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.go